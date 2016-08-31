New concerns rise over Novak Djokovic’s fitness

Novak Djokovic opened the defense of his U.S. Open title with a 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1 win over Poland's Jerzy Janowicz Monday, but the labored performance gave rise to fresh concerns about the world No. 1's fitness.



The Serb might have been in trouble on another day at Flushing Meadows but Janowicz, ranked 246 places below Djokovic, has advanced from the first round just once in four previous U.S. Open visits and looked unlikely to do it again Monday.



Several times during the 2 hour, 37 minute match, Djokovic could be seen grimacing when hitting his powerful forehand, while his serve rarely looked threatening, stuck at around 100 mph.



When play resumed, Djokovic immediately broke the Pole and held serve on way to taking the first set.

...