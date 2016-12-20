Kvitova attacked by knife-wielding burglar

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured after an attack by a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov, her spokesman said Tuesday.



Local police spokesman Frantisek Korinek said the attack had occurred before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the town center and that the burglar was still at large.



The police have the burglar's description, he told AFP but declined to confirm media reports that Kvitova had let the burglar in as he pretended to be a technician checking boilers.



The burglary adds a sombre ending to a rather lacklustre year for Kvitova, who slid from sixth in the world in Jan. to 16th in August.



Kvitova was hoping to start next year at Sydney on Jan. 8 to warm up for the Australian Open the following week.

