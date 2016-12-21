Murray, Kerber seize power, eye domination

With the so-called big four in men's tennis crumbling, the 29-year-old Murray emerged to seize power, winning the Wimbledon title and the Olympic gold medal before a relentless late-season charge toppled Novak Djokovic from his pedestal.



Kerber loosened Serena Williams' grip on the women's game, reaching three Grand Slam Finals and winning two of them, beginning against Williams at the Australian Open when she became Germany's first major winner of the event since Steffi Graf in 1999 .



Back in January, Djokovic and Williams looked immovable.



Djokovic trounced Murray in three sets to win the Australian Open – emulating Roy Emerson's six titles in the process.



What is more, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal nursing injuries and Murray seemingly under his spell, Djokovic's path to the first calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 looked inviting.

...