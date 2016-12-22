Kvitova to miss six months after knife attack

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will need at least six months' rest after her left hand was badly cut in a home invasion, the doctor who carried out her operation said Wednesday.



A spokesperson for Kvitova estimated that the world No. 11 would not even be able to grip a racket for at least three months while she recovered after fighting off a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov.



"She's young, in good health and has long, skinny fingers," Kebrle said, adding that the surgery "went very well, with no complications" before providing an optimistic outlook for Kvitova's recovery.



The former world No. 2, who helped her country win a fifth Fed Cup in six years last month, will miss January's Australian Open and the French Open from May 22 until June 11, while her participation at Wimbledon in July remains uncertain.



Just hours before the attack, Kvitova had pulled out of the Hopman Cup in Perth starting on Jan. 1 due to a stress fracture in her foot.

