Petra Kvitova released from hospital after knife attack

Petra Kvitova says she's determined to play tennis again – no matter what that involves after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home and injured her playing hand.



The two-time Wimbledon champion was released from hospital on Friday, three days after she was operated on following injuries suffered in the attack in the town of Prostejov.



Martina Navratilova was among those who wished Kvitova "a speedy recovery".



Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her left hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.



Doctors estimate it will take her about six months to return to tennis.



Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 .

...