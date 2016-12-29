Former world No. 1 Ivanovic retires at age 29

Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29 Wednesday because she no longer feels fit enough to compete at the highest level.



Ivanovic became the first Serbian woman to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat Russian Dinara Safina in the 2008 French Open final, following in the footsteps of compatriot Novak Djokovic who clinched the Australian Open title the same year.



Her French Open victory catapulted Ivanovic to the summit of the WTA tour rankings but she only occupied top spot for a few weeks and dropped to 22nd at the end of 2009 after a dramatic loss of form.



She returned to the top five in 2014 and reached the French Open semifinals in 2015, but slipped out of the leading 60 this year after losing to little-known Czech Denisa Allertova in the U.S. Open first round, her final match on the WTA tour.



Ivanovic, the world No. 63, married former Germany football international Bastian Schweinsteiger this year.

