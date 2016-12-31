Federer launches injury comeback at Hopman Cup

Roger Federer makes his long-awaited return to tennis after six months out with a knee injury in Sunday's mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth ahead of next month's Australian Open.



The Swiss 17-time Grand Slam champion has not played a match since July when he tumbled during the final set of a loss to Milos Raonic in the semifinals at Wimbledon.



Federer makes his return with his world ranking down to 16, his lowest since 2001 .



Alexander Zverev, who teams up with Andrea Petkovic for Germany, says he is looking forward to his matches against Federer and Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the same pool.

...