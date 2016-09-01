Djokovic walks into U.S. Open third round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the third round of a major for the 33rd successive time Wednesday without hitting a ball when his scheduled opponent pulled out with an injury.



World No. 1 Djokovic was handed a walkover when Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic withdrew from their second round encounter suffering an inflammation of the left forearm.



Roberta Vinci, the 2015 runner-up, and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova both also booked third round spots.



Anderson reached the quarterfinals last year, beating 2012 champion Andy Murray on the way, but has been plagued by knee, shoulder and ankle injuries in 2016 which forced him to skip eight events.



Britain's Kyle Edmund backed up his first round win over world No. 15 Richard Gasquet with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 victory over U.S. wildcard Ernesto Escobedo.

...