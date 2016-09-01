Murray, Serena ride strong serves into second round

Wimbledon champions Andy Murray and Serena Williams powered into the second round of the U.S. Open as the stars came out on Arthur Ashe Stadium court Tuesday night.



"Every day, I'll just see how it goes," said Williams, who is chasing a record seventh title on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows where she first triumphed in 1999 .



A victory would see her break the Open Era record of 22 Grand Slam titles she now shares with German Steffi Graf and close in on Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 titles.



There was a little record-setting on the men's side as well, with Croatian Ivo Karlovic belting a U.S. Open record of 61 aces in a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun.



Karlovic, 37, beat the previous best of 49 aces for one match in New York established by Richard Krajicek in 1999 .

