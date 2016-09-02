Serena, Murray storm through on rainy day at US Open

Wimbledon champions Serena Williams and Andy Murray raised the roof at the U.S. Open Thursday, powering into the third round with decisive straight-sets victories.



World number one Williams defeated fellow American Vania King 6-3, 6-3, her 306th Grand Slam singles match win tying her with Martina Navratilova for the most ever for a woman.



Nevertheless, after needing seven set points to seal the first frame, Murray broke Granollers twice in the second set and once in the third to move through to a meeting with Italian Paolo Lorenzi, a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3) winner over France's Gilles Simon.



Juan Martin del Potro, who has undergone four wrist surgeries since lifting the U.S. Open trophy in 2009, closed out the action on Ashe with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-2 victory over 19th seeded American Steve Johnson.

