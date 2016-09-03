Sock knocks Cilic out of U.S. Open in third-round upset

American Jack Sock knocked former champion Marin Cilic out of the U.S. Open Friday in a power-packed 6-4 6-3 6-3 third-round victory at Flushing Meadows.



Sock, who battled back from a two-set deficit to beat the Croat in a Davis Cup duel in July, was impeccable on serve as he did not face a single break point while converting four of six break opportunities against the seventh-seeded Cilic.



Former runners-up Caroline Wozniacki and Roberta Vinci reached the last-16 of the women's draw.



Wozniacki, who knocked out ninth-seeded former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second round, clinched a seventh win in seven meetings over unorthodox Monica Niculescu of Romania.



Vinci, the Italian seventh seed and runner-up to compatriot Flavia Pennetta in 2015, overcame a second set blip to defeat 21-year-old Carina Witthoeft 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 .

...