Keys claims dramatic comeback win over tearful Osaka

Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka admitted she had "freaked out" as her big lead slipped away against Madison Keys at the U.S. Open Friday.



Osaka was reduced to tears as American eighth seed Keys claimed a dramatic 7-5 4-6 7-6(3) comeback win to reach the fourth round.



Leading 5-1 in the third set and on the cusp of the biggest victory of her career, Osaka crumbled as Keys swept the next five games en route to a victory that stunned her 18-year-old opponent.



The Japanese world number 81 was in tears several times, a distraught Osaka at one point hanging her head and covering her eyes as she walked to a corner of the court.



Osaka twice served for the match and twice was broken.

...