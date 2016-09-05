Comeback stars Wozniacki, Sevastova set up last-eight duel

Caroline Wozniacki, derailed this year by an ankle injury which sent her career into a tailspin, and Anastasija Sevastova, who quit the sport three years ago, set up a U.S. Open quarterfinal duel Sunday.



Former world No. 1 Wozniacki, the runner-up in 2009 and 2014, downed American eighth seed Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4 to make the last-eight in New York for a fifth time.



Sevastova became the first Latvian woman in 22 years to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal when she beat British 13th seed Johanna Konta 6-4, 7-5 .



The 26-year-old world No. 48 knocked out French Open champion and third seed Garbine Muguruza in the second round and she built on that victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium in a last 16 tie which featured 12 breaks of serve.



A semifinalist at the Australian Open in January, the 25-year-old was 3-0 down in the first set and 4-1 behind in the second.

