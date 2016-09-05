Serena speeds through as Wawrinka, Murray battle into last 16

Serena Williams sped past another milestone Saturday en route to the U.S. Open fourth round as men's contenders Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka clawed their way into the last 16 .



World No. 1 Williams dominated Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-2, 6-1 to surpass Martina Navratilova for most Grand Slam wins by a woman with 307 .



In the one hour it took to subdue Larsson, Williams again appeared untroubled by the shoulder injury that has slowed her since her Wimbledon triumph.



Murray takes on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, a 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 winner over Portugal's Joao Sousa, for a quarterfinal berth.



Nishikori, who has dropped a set in each of his matches so far, will take on Ivo Karlovic for a quarterfinal berth after the towering Croatian defeated 19-year-old American Jared Donaldson 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-3 .



Juan Martin del Potro, whose career was nearly derailed by injuries after his 2009 U.S. Open triumph, fired 37 winners in a 7-6 (3), 6-2, 6-3 victory over Spanish 11th seed David Ferrer.

...