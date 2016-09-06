Wawrinka to face del Potro in U.S. Open quarterfinals

Stan Wawrinka reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for a fourth successive year Monday with a massive 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over the Ukrainian journeyman Illya Marchenko.



Third seed Wawrinka, a semi-finalist in 2013 and 2015, will take on 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the last-four.



Czech Karolina Pliskova toppled two-time champion Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.



Pliskova, who had never before made it past the third round of a major, derailed seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams' bid to reach the last eight for the second straight year and scuppered a possible semifinal clash between Williams and her sister Serena.



Fifth-seeded Simona Halep beat 11th-seeded Spanish rival Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 7-5 on her way to reach the quarterfinals.

