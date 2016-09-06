Pouille stuns Nadal to lead French charge into quarterfinals

Lucas Pouille outlasted 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a five-set classic Sunday to lead a trio of French men into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.



Pouille came out firing, pushing Nadal back with an array of deep groundstrokes and angled shots.



The taut battle came down to the fifth-set tiebreaker and Nadal, trailing 3-6, showed his mettle by saving three match points – the third on Pouille's serve.



Nadal acknowledged that his sloppy forehand was "a big mistake".



The four-hour, seven-minute contest entranced the crowd in Arthur Ashe stadium, where Pouille recalled admiring Nadal as a youngster.



Against Tsonga he mustered only five aces and was broken six times by the 2008 Australian Open runner-up, who has reached at least the semi-finals of every Grand Slam except this one.



Edmund looked thoroughly out-classed until he managed to put together a run of three straight games in the third set that included two breaks of Djokovic's serve.

