Serena hits her stride in time for US Open quarter-finals

The U.S. Open quarter-finals kick off Tuesday with Serena Williams saying she's just getting warmed up -- an ominous assessment for the other seven women with eyes on the prize.



That seems astonishing, since Williams has reached the last eight without dropping a set or indeed even dropping her serve.



On Tuesday, world number two Angelique Kerber -- who toppled Williams in the Australian Open final and who has a chance to end the American's reign atop the world rankings here -- takes on Roberta Vinci.



The seventh-seeded Italian stunned Williams in the semi-finals last year before falling to compatriot Flavia Pennetta in the final.



Tuesday's other quarter-final sees Caroline Wozniacki, derailed this year by an ankle injury that sent her career into a tailspin, taking on Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, back and on the best Grand Slam run of her career after quitting the sport three years ago.

...