Murray, Djokovic close in on US Open final duel

Andy Murray contests his sixth U.S. Open quarter-final Wednesday looking to maintain his stranglehold over Kei Nishikori and take a step closer to a dream title showdown with Novak Djokovic.



Murray won the first of his three career majors at the U.S. Open in 2012 and will be the favorite to make a fourth semi-final at the season's last Grand Slam.



All in all, Murray is on a 26-1 run since losing the French Open final to Djokovic in June, collecting the Queen's Club, Wimbledon and Olympic titles on the way.



But he won't under-estimate the threat posed by Nishikori, who made the final in New York in 2014 having knocked out Djokovic in the semi-finals.



Djokovic targets a 10th successive semi-final appearance Tuesday when he faces longtime rival Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, one of three Frenchmen in the last-eight.



Monfils, who turned 30 on September 1, is in his third quarter-final in New York.

