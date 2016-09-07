Kerber through to U.S. Open semifinals

Roberta Vinci fell apart after losing the opening set on a foot fault, allowing No. 2 seed Angelique Kerber to take the last nine games and win their U.S. Open quarterfinal 7-5, 6-0 Tuesday.



Trailing 6-5, and serving at love-40, Vinci missed her first serve, then was called for a foot fault on a second serve.



In the 2009 U.S. Open semifinals, Williams was angered by the same type of call: a foot fault that resulted in a double-fault; in that instance, it set up match point for her opponent, Kim Clijsters.



She won the Australian Open in January, then lost to Williams in the Wimbledon final in July. Her first U.S. Open semifinal since 2011 will come against either two-time runner-up Caroline Wozniacki or Anastasija Sevastova.

...