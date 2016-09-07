No all-Williams Open rematch: Venus out; Serena gets No. 308

Venus Williams went from down and out to a point from victory, then back again.



It took her a while to finish off this one, despite going up an early break in the third set and leading 4-2 . Just as it seemed she would run away with it, Williams turned things around enough to go up 5-4 and hold a match point.



After Pliskova frittered away one with a double-fault, Williams steeled herself and stepped up, smacking a volley winner, cross-court backhand winner and two forehand winners to break back for 6-all. "To be honest," Pliskova said, "it was really difficult ... when I lost my serve".



Somehow, though, she pulled herself together enough to get through the tiebreaker as Williams faltered.

...