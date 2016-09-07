Wozniacki, Kerber put friendship aside at US Open

Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber are joined by friendship, Polish roots and cosy coffee chats, but Thursday they'll be ruthless in pursuit of a place in the U.S. Open final.



A right ankle injury sidelined 26-year-old Wozniacki for the best part of three months and her enforced absence from the French Open ended a streak of 36 successive appearances at the majors.



The German, two years older at 28, could be number one in the world next week, five years after Wozniacki last held the position.



Wozniacki, Kerber as well as sisters Agnieszka and Urszula Radwanska have all grown up on the tour, all boasting Polish blood.



Kerber leads Wozniacki 7-5 in career meetings but they have never met at a Slam.



If the German prevails on Thursday and goes on to dethrone Williams as world number one, Wozniacki will be one of the first to congratulate her coffee club friend.

