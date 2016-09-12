There's no 'Big Five', says Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka has won as many Grand Slam titles as Andy Murray, but even after capturing the U.S. Open the 31-year-old insists his record does not bear comparison with tennis' 'Big Four'.



The only men to break that stranglehold are Juan Martin del Potro and Marin Cilic at the 2009 and 2014 U.S. Open tournaments respectively ... and Wawrinka.



Djokovic believes world number three Wawrinka should be treated as a genuine heavyweight of the men's game.



World number one Djokovic has 12 majors and 66 career titles, Federer has 17 majors and 69 titles altogether while Nadal owns 14 Grand Slams and 69 singles trophies in all.



With the exception of Federer, the other three are younger than Wawrinka.

...