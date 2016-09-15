Murray plans 'one more big push' as Britain eye final

Andy Murray is ready for "one more big push" this week as he tries to steer defending champions Britain into the Davis Cup final.



Britain take on Argentina indoors in Glasgow Friday, Saturday and Sunday and world number two Murray, who spearheaded the team's charge last year, will again be key to their hopes.



Murray is planning to be back at full throttle this weekend.



"It's been the best year of my career so far and I hope I can keep it going," added Murray.



His clash with Juan Martin del Potro, the player he beat in a grueling Olympic final in Rio de Janiero last month, could be pivotal.

...