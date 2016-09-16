Murray in ‘one more push’ as Britain eye final

Andy Murray is ready for "one more big push" this week as he tries to steer defending champions Britain into the Davis Cup final.



Murray is planning to be back at full throttle this weekend, starting with Friday's opener against former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in a repeat of their grueling final at last month's Rio Games.



Kyle Edmund, who achieved his best Grand Slam result when reaching the U.S. Open fourth round this year, faces Pella, ranked 49, in the second singles.



Murray might team up with brother Jamie in Saturday's doubles against Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer.

...