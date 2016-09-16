Kyrgios, Tomic wins give Australia 2-0 lead over Slovakia

Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic claimed straight set victories to give Australia a commanding 2-0 lead over Slovakia after the opening day singles in the Davis Cup World Group playoff in Sydney Friday.



Australia will stay in the premier World Group next year if they win one further match in the best-of-five rubber at Sydney's Olympic Tennis center.



Tomic won a first-set tiebreaker and raced to a two sets to love lead before his game dropped off. He regrouped to take the match in three sets in just under two hours.

...