Del Potro beats Murray in Davis Cup epic

Juan Martin del Potro shocked world No. 2 Andy Murray in five sets to get Argentina off to a winning start in their Davis Cup World Group semifinal against holders Great Britain.



The crucial moment came in the seventh game as del Potro broke the Murray serve to move ahead for the first time.



The second was far better from Murray and the Scot made the breakthrough at the perfect moment as he finally broke del Potro's serve to take it 7-5 .



Murray, waiting on a let call that never came, stopped playing to allow del Potro to seal the point that moved him 5-3 ahead.



Murray looked uncomfortable moving about the court in the fourth set and an early break of serve allowed del Potro to power to victory.

...