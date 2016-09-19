Mayer fires Argentina to fifth Davis Cup final

Tearful Leonardo Mayer fired Argentina into the Davis Cup final Sunday after his victory over Dan Evans handed his side a 3-2 victory over holders Great Britain. The 29-year-old, a late replacement for Juan Martin del Potro, secured Argentina's place in their first final since 2011 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win to clinch the best-of-five tie.



Evans, who has two decisive rubbers amongst his four Davis Cup singles wins, gave the home crowd something to cheer early on as he claimed an early break of serve on his way to winning the first set.



However, the British player had no answer to the Mayer serve in the second set as he landed 17 of 18 of his first serves with the Argentine also twice breaking Evans to secure the set 6-3 .

