Davis Cup, Fed Cup get set for revamp

The Davis Cup and Fed Cup will be revamped with neutral venues planned for the finals and the current best-of-five sets format for men possibly ditched, organizers said Wednesday.



The International Tennis Federation also said the Fed Cup women's tournament could move to a 16-team World Group to bring it into line with the Davis Cup.



In recent seasons, players have often complained of the scheduling and format of the Davis and Fed cups. Another proposal would be to see a Davis Cup weekend cut from three days to two.



Last week's Davis Cup semifinals were held just five days after the U.S. Open with Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro slugging out a five-hour, five-set opening rubber in the clash between Argentina and Great Britain in Glasgow.

...