Wozniacki reaches Miami Open final

Roger Federer's run at the Miami Open was one point from ending. Down 6-4 in a third-set tiebreaker to Tomas Berdych, the situation was officially dire.



The fourth-seeded Federer fought off those two match points and beat the 10th-seeded Berdych 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (6) in the quarterfinals Thursday – avenging a third-set tie-break loss to Berdych at Key Biscayne seven years ago in a match he still thinks he should have won.



Wozniacki will play No. 10 Johanna Konta in Saturday's championship match.



Federer improved to 17-1 this year and will face No. 12 Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.



Kyrgios defeated 16th-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3 in the last of the men's quarters, a match that lasted two and a half hours. Kyrgios had 16 aces, no double faults and never faced a break point, though his 19-year-old opponent saved five match points before falling.



Berdych actually won 91 points to Federer's 89 .



Like Federer, Wozniacki rallied, albeit with far less drama.

