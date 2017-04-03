Federer downs Nadal to win Miami Open

Roger Federer defeated long-standing rival Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-4 to win the Miami Open Sunday and continue his outstanding start to the year.



Federer has beaten Nadal in all of those events this year and has now won his last four meetings between the pair.



Nadal could only find the net from a Federer backhand and the Swiss grabbed a 5-3 lead and held the next game to secure the first set.



The second set took an almost identical path, albeit with fewer openings to break for both players until Federer again pounced, to grab a 5-4 lead when Nadal went long returning a fine backhand.

