Miami triumph puts Konta in spotlight

Johanna Konta's days of flying under the radar are numbered now that the Briton has bagged her biggest title yet at the Miami Open.



The 25-year-old will rise to a career-high seventh in the world rankings next week after a start to the year in which she won in Sydney, reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and then claimed her first premier mandatory tournament on the hard courts of Key Biscayne.



Konta recently noted that the success of world No. 1 Andy Murray in the men's game has kept the attention and pressure of the media and fans in Britain away from her, but she can be sure that the level of expectation will rise sharply ahead of this year's Wimbledon.



Former leading British women's player Sam Smith, now a television analyst, told AFP that while Konta may not yet be aware of how her status in British sport is about to change, she is confident Konta can handle what is coming her way.

...