Miami winner Konta into WTA top 10

Johanna Konta of Great Britain signs autographs after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the final at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 1, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Julian Finney/AFP)
Miami triumph puts Konta in spotlight
Britain's Konta thanks Murray for taking spotlight
Venus, Nadal through to Miami Open semis
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Miami triumph puts Konta in spotlight
Britain's Konta thanks Murray for taking spotlight
Venus, Nadal through to Miami Open semis
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE