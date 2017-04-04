Fired up by team spirit, Kyrgios says in 'best' mental shape

Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.



The world number 16 pushed Roger Federer to the wall in a classic Miami Open semi-final Friday and beat world number two Novak Djokovic twice in succession in the past month.



It was little more than two months ago that Kyrgios bowed out of the Australian Open in acrimony, jeered by home spectators after giving up a two-set lead in defeat to Italian Andreas Seppi.



Kyrgios's commitment to the team tournament has not always been so wholehearted.



Kyrgios said the win over Czech Republic had worked wonders for his motivation.

