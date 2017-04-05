Missing Miami title defense was refreshing: Djokovic

Sitting out last week's Miami Open was rejuvenating for Novak Djokovic although it meant missing the chance to win a record seventh title in the tournament, Serbia's world No. 2 said Tuesday.



Djokovic missed the Masters series event with an elbow injury and, having recovered, is eager to face Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in front of a boisterous home crowd next weekend.



With Murray also playing in fits and starts in the early stages of the season, Djokovic heaped praise on the evergreen Roger Federer after the Swiss maestro won the Miami Open following his Australian Open triumph in January.



Nadal will skip Spain's clash with Serbia.

...