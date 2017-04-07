Thompson gives Australia early advantage

Unheralded Jordan Thompson stunned world number 15 Jack Sock in four sets in the opening rubber of the Davis Cup quarter-final between Australia and the USA in Brisbane Friday.



The American number one looked the more dangerous in the third but Thompson held on to force a tiebreak, gaining a vital break before taking the set when Sock double-faulted.



Thompson carried all the momentum with him into the fourth set against an increasingly tired looking Sock and closed out the match in three hours.

...