Djokovic helps Serbia take 2-0 lead over Spain in Davis Cup quarters

Viktor Troicki brushed aside Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-4 6-3 in the second rubber as the 2010 champions dominated the tie ahead of Saturday's doubles and Sunday's reverse singles.



Serbia's world number two Djokovic, having suffered from poor form and injuries after claiming his maiden French Open title last June as he relinquished the number one spot to Britain's Andy Murray, looked solid against Ramos-Vinolas.



Troicki also produced a fine performance against Carreno Busta, having saved three break points in the fifth game of the second set.

