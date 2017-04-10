Kyrgios beats Querrey to seal Davis Cup tie

Querrey to seal Davis Cup tie



A much happier Nick Kyrgios sent Australia into the Davis Cup semifinals when he beat American Sam Querrey in the first of the reverse singles in Brisbane Sunday.



Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson put Australia in the box seat when they won the opening singles Friday, with Thompson scoring an upset win over American No. 1 Jack Sock before Kyrgios downed Isner.



Kyrgios, who has been in superb form this week, was too good for Querrey and wrapped up the match in two hours, five minutes.

...