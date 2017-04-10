Indian stars in spat over Davis Cup selection

A simmering feud between tennis stalwarts Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi has boiled over after an ugly public spat following India's latest Davis Cup triumph in Bangalore.



The conversation suggested that Paes had agreed to join the squad despite being told there was no guarantee he would be in the final four.



Paes, dropped for the the first time in 27 years, is just one win away from becoming the most successful doubles player in Davis Cup history.



With 42 doubles wins, Paes is currently tied with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli.

