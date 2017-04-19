Djokovic through in Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic's clay season got off to a sluggish start Tuesday at the Monte Carlo Masters as the world No. 2 struggled past Gilles Simon 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 .



Djokovic, who has won only one tournament so far this season – the Qatar Open at the start of January – twice recovered in the third set from breaks down.



Djokovic last played on the ATP more than a month ago – though he did emerge to lead a Serbian Davis Cup win this month – and sat out the Miami Masters last month with an elbow injury.



Qualifier Adrian Mannarino stunned fellow Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, eliminating the seventh seed 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 as new father Tsonga played for the first time in more than a month.

...