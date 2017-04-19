Fit-again Murray eyes first Monte Carlo final

World number one Andy Murray has recovered from an elbow injury and is keen to reach the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time, the Briton said ahead of his opening match against Gilles Muller in the second round Wednesday.



Since 2015, Murray has been to three finals on clay, losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2016 Madrid and French Open before beating the world number two in the 2016 Italian Open final.



Murray lost to Nadal in the semi-finals at Monte Carlo last year and said he was focused on improving his record at the tournament.

...