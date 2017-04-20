Murray, Nadal win in start to clay season

Andy Murray returned from over a month out with an elbow injury to launch his clay-court season with a grueling 7-5, 7-5 defeat of Gilles Muller at the Monte Carlo Masters Wednesday.



The world No. 1 was joined in the third round by nine-time tournament champion Rafael Nadal, who held off British surprise-package Kyle Edmund 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in what was the Spaniard's 400th career match on clay.



The Scot Murray waited until late in both sets to make his move, finally putting Muller away in just under two hours as he builds up to the French Open in May-June.



Murray and Nadal were joined in round three by Swiss third-seed Stan Wawrinka, who saw off Czech Jiri Vesely 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 .

