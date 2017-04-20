Serena expecting baby this year

Serena Williams is expecting a baby this year, her spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, hours after the tennis great hinted at the news in a Snapchat post.



If Williams is 20 weeks into her pregnancy, that means she was already expecting when she won her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January –where she beat her elder sister Venus in the final.



Williams hasn't played since her Australian Open triumph, which saw her surpass Steffi Graf for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.



Williams wouldn't be the first top women's player to return to competition after having a baby, but she would be the oldest.



Williams has proved herself capable of returning to top form after long absences from competition.

