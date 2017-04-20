Nadal among favorites for French Open, says Arantxa

Nine-time winner Rafael Nadal remains among the favorites for this year's French Open – but Roger Federer is stronger than ever at 35, according to Spanish great Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario.



Nadal, currently ranked seventh, has lost three times to Federer this year after this month's Miami Open final and their clash in the last 16 at Indian Wells.



Sanchez-Vicario, who was just 17 when she beat German great Steffi Graf to win the 1989 French Open, added that she was open to the idea of joining the likes of Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker and Amelie Mauresmo as one of tennis's celebrity coaches.

...