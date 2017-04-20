French Open decision on Sharapova on May 15

Two-time Roland Garros champion Sharapova controversially returns next week from a 15-month drugs ban at the WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix.



Sharapova has also been invited to clay-court events in Madrid and Rome.



Whether she receives a wildcard for Roland Garros will be revealed just a week before qualifying begins for the May 28-June 11 Grand Slam.



If Sharapova misses out the French Open will go ahead in the absence of the two biggest drawcards in the women's game, with Williams announcing Wednesday the end of her season due to pregnancy.

...