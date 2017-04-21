Serena expecting baby this year

Serena Williams is expecting a baby and will not play again this year but aims to return to the women's tour in 2018 .



If Williams is 20 weeks into her pregnancy, that means she was already expecting when she won her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January – where she beat her elder sister Venus in the final.



Williams hasn't played since her Australian Open triumph, which saw her surpass Steffi Graf for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.



Williams wouldn't be the first top women's player to return to competition after having a baby, but she would be the oldest.



Williams has proved herself capable of returning to top form after long absences from competition.

