Murray, Wawrinka out of Monte Carlo

World No. 1 Andy Murray was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters Thursday as Spaniard Albert Ramos battled back from 4-0 down in the final set to win 2-6 6-2 7-5 and reach the quarterfinals on a day of upsets.



Murray dropped serve at the start of the second though and his 15th seeded Spanish opponent raised his game to level the match in the Monaco sunshine.



Murray conceded only three points as he romped into a 4-0 lead in the decider but clay court specialist Ramos reeled off four games in a row and then broke again at 5-5 before sealing victory on his serve when Murray netted a dropshot.

