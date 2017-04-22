Nastase investigated over Serena 'racial slur'

Romanian tennis great Ilie Nastase is subject of an investigation by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over an alleged racist remark about Serena Williams' pregnancy.



Nastase, who won two Grand Slam titles with the 1972 U.S. Open and 1973 French Open, has previous history with Williams.



Nastase, who had a reputation as a playboy during and after his playing career, also made a number of inappropriate remarks to Britain captain Anne Keothavong ahead of the weekend tie between the two countries.



Williams, one of the greatest players of all time, revealed Wednesday she is expecting her first baby but intends to return to the WTA circuit in 2018 .

