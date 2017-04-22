Nadal to face Ramos-Vinolas for 10th Monte Carlo title

Rafael Nadal beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday in a controversial semi-final at the Monte Carlo Masters to put himself on the brink of a 10th title at the clay court showpiece.



Nadal is also chasing his first ATP title since last April in Barcelona and the 70th of his career.



Nadal has beaten 29-year-old Ramos-Vinolas in their two previous clashes, both times on clay in Barcelona.



However, Saturday's semi-final turned on a controversial incident in the first set, when the chair umpire may have missed a ball mark and ended up awarding Nadal a point which denied Goffin a 4-2 lead in the opener.



Ramos-Vinolas, the 15th seed who had knocked out number one Andy Murray and Marin Cilic, had never before even reached a Masters 1000 semi-final.

