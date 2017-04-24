Belarus stun Switzerland to reach first Fed Cup final

Belarus surprised a higher-rated Swiss team 3-2 to reach its first-ever Fed Cup final Sunday. No. 125-ranked Aryna Sabalenka gave the Belarusians an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five match as she beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 .



The Belarusian victory sets up a final against either the Czech Republic or the United States in November, when Belarus should have the services of former No. 1-ranked player Victoria Azarenka.



Switzerland had been seeking to reach its second Fed Cup final.

