Nadal wins tenth Monte Carlo title

The 30-year-old Nadal, who now has 50 clay court titles and 70 in all, will be aiming for a 10th French Open title as well next month.



It was Nadal's first title in almost a year and further cemented his place in history as he became the first man in the Open era to win the same event 10 times.



Nadal will now move on to his home event in Barcelona next week where he will be eyeing another magical tenth title.



Nadal and Ramos-Vinolas played the fourth all-Spanish championship in the Open Era in Monte Carlo, with Nadal winning the 2010 edition against Fernando Verdasco and beating David Ferrer a year later.

